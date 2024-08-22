Health Clinic to see hearing examiner

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Health Clinic will go in front of a Lee County Hearing Examiner Wednesday, Aug. 28, for its proposed new building at 280 Park Avenue. The request comes because the Clinic filed an application for a variance from Lee County Land Development Code Section 34-2020(b), which requires 4.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet […]