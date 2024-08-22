Skip to main content

Cape Haze wins delay for septic project

August 22, 2024
By Garland Pollard
A sewer project for the Cape Haze neighborhood has been delayed by the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners. The reason? The roads also need re-paving, and the system could not be planned, bonded and built before the streets literally came to the end of their roads. “I am ok on pushing this one off,” said […]

