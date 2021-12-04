Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic dates announced

This year’s Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic will be played over the course of three weeks, from January 22 through February 12.
• Week of January 22: Gasparilla Inn & Club mixed doubles; Boca Grande Club 70+ mixed doubles
• Week of January 29: Gasparilla Inn & Club mixed doubles; Boca Grande Club men’s doubles
• Week of February 5: Boca Grande Club 70+ women’s doubles; Boca Bay Pass Club 70+ men’s doubles; Boca Bay Pass Club men’s singles; Gasparilla Women’s singles.
Register for each event at the club where it is to be held.
Call the Boca Beacon office, 964-2995, or the club where the event will be held.
Keep reading the Boca Beacon for more information.