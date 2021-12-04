Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic dates announced

December 4, 2021

By Staff Report

This year’s Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic will be played over the course of three weeks, from January 22 through February 12.

• Week of January 22: Gasparilla Inn & Club mixed doubles; Boca Grande Club 70+ mixed doubles

• Week of January 29: Gasparilla Inn & Club mixed doubles; Boca Grande Club men’s doubles

• Week of February 5: Boca Grande Club 70+ women’s doubles; Boca Bay Pass Club 70+ men’s doubles; Boca Bay Pass Club men’s singles; Gasparilla Women’s singles.

Register for each event at the club where it is to be held.

Call the Boca Beacon office, 964-2995, or the club where the event will be held.

