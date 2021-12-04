Holiday cheer

December 4, 2021

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

I was considering writing an article about COPD and lung cancer since those diseases are featured as the Awareness Diseases for the month of November. After a try or two, I decided that I was not up for suggesting that people stop smoking, given my failure at suggesting that people get vaccinated and attempt to comply with simple public health measures. Sorry, but COPD and lung cancer are too negative a topic. Despite the advances made in the treatment of lung cancer, and they are considerable, there is little positive to say. These are bad diseases, usually, but not always self-inflicted. Stop smoking if you do, enough said, let’s move on.

So, what to talk about. Let’s go with the holidays. Better said, let’s go with “Happy Holidays, let’s NOT pass the Covid.”

This season will provide plenty of opportunity for exposure to Covid-19. It is now quite clear that the majority of Covid-19 transmission occurs in the household, although transmission in any closed space over time and in crowed conditions carries some risk as well. It is estimated that the secondary attack rate for fully vaccinated household contacts may reach 25 percent. This is much less than the attack rate for unvaccinated household contacts which approaches 40 percent. Both are impressive statistics.

At first glance, 25 percent and 40 percent secondary infectivity rates do not sound much different. Yet, the unvaccinated, secondarily-infected persons are 20 TIMES more likely to become seriously ill than fully-vaccinated infected household members. And, as usual, the elderly, the immunosuppressed and those with pre- existing conditions do poorly.

In summary, the highly infectious, potentially dangerous Delta Covid-19 variant should not be invited to the holiday table.

So, how to handle the holidays. Be careful, use rapid antigen testing to identify close contacts with disease or those who are either unvaccinated or have symptoms, but have fun. It looks like both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, when infected, have similar viral loads initially. The vaccinated clear the virus more rapidly, thus being less infectious overall. The high overall transmission rate across the board, however, supports the usefulness of utilizing routine public health measures to curb the transmission of Covid-19. A recent meta analysis (big phrase for looking at thousands of cases in lots of studies worldwide), reported in the British Medical Journal reiterates the importance of social distancing, mask wearing (not all mask wearing, not all the time),and hand washing in reducing the spread of Covid-19, and reducing the deadliness of this disease, particularly in the elderly. More data will come on this in the fully vaccinated population, if it ever happens.

Thanksgiving is a time for being grateful. Christmas and Hanukkah are a time for joy. The New Year is a time for reflection and promise. We can all be thankful for the vaccines and rapid testing. We can be joyful for the monoclonal antibodies and the new oral anti-Covid medications. And, we can look back on how tough 2021 has been on us all.

It has been a long year, but there is promise that 2022 will be better. There is a much better promise for the control of Covid-19 than there was, or is for the control of smoking related disease (COPD, heart disease, and lung cancer). We will get out of this pandemic with collective health policies, scientific advances, and common decency and common sense.

Happy Holidays.

– TJE (Thomas J Ervin, MD)