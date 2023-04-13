Follow-up to last week’s PanCan Walk article …

April 13, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande PurpleStride PanCan walk to raise funds for research and treatment of pancreatic cancer that we wrote about last week will be held on April 29, meeting under the sunshade at the Boca Grande Community Center to walk or golf cart a 1.5 mile route through town. The walk will end up back at the Community Center for drinks and pizza, courtesy of Michael Saunders Real Estate.

To register for the walk, use this link to go directly to the Team Boca page: support.pancan.org/goto/TeamBoca2023.