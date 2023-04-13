Eat the food, hear the message

Friends of Boca Grande invited Bren Smith to share stories from his book, “Eat Like a Fish,” detailing his bold vision for the future at the Community
Center on Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. Bren will show how we can transform current agriculture models while enjoying delicious, nutritious, locally grown food, not to mention how restorative ocean farming could create millions of jobs and protect our planet from the causes and effects of climate change. To learn about Bren Smith in advance of his lecture, please plan to join him the night before for a kelp inspired seafood dinner prepared by the chefs at the Eagle Grille on Tuesday, April 18, 5:30 p.m.