SW Florida Fishing: Minor delay … back to fishing

June 20, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE  The rain and wind the past few weeks have limited the tarpon fishing, but it’s looking like the weather is going to settle down and we will be able to get back out in the water. The last two weeks the tarpon fishing has been pretty slow in Boca Grande Pass […]

