ECOWATCH: It’s never too late to be charitable

‘’The hope of the future lies not in curbing the influence of human occupancy – it is already too late for that –but in creating a better understanding of the intent of that influence and the new ethic for its governance.”
– Aldo Leopold,
author, philosopher, naturalist, scientist
Recent news reports on November 27 listed last Tuesday as Giving Tuesday, which will last until December 3. However, there should not be a cutoff time to be charitable. It is never too late to be generous.
The idea is simple: After days of shopping for gifts, take time to remember that we live in beautiful Florida with sunny weather and white, sandy beaches, but also with a host of animals both domestic and wild. And sadly for the wild species, the land which is necessary for their survival is being taken over. Their habitats are in rapid decline, and they need help.
Soon there will be “no room at the inn” for them unless parcels of space are set aside for them to inhabit. Areas are being overrun with a mass arrival of transplants relocating permanently to Florida. Consequently, wildlife habitats are disappearing and being replaced by residential and commercial properties.
We have all been reading about panthers, turtles, raccoons, opossums, gopher tortoises and many species of birds, from ospreys to eagles and the Florida scrub jay, whose habitats have been acquired by developers chomping at the bit to build on them.
Many times, when this occurs the human occupants of the desired property seek to bend the rules of occupancy and cause a species to be in harm’s way. Where do the animals go? Many are injured on roads, attacked by predators and suffer from lack of food as their habitats are purposely destroyed, or protective laws are changed to benefit buyers.
Meanwhile, thankfully, hundreds of Florida’s wildlife creatures that have been injured, malnourished or are homeless are being rescued by volunteers from wildlife rehabilitation centers in this area and throughout the state. These volunteer groups typically are getting by on shoestring budgets and need additional funds to operate. This is where you can help. Your donations are vital for them to keep operating.
Below is a list of wildlife centers that take in injured animals. Take your pick; hopefully one will catch your eye and heart- strings, and you may be able to help with funds or a bag of food, birdseed or other supplies. You could also offer your time in volunteer work. Your donations of money or time are crucial for their survival.
Consider the following:
Susanne Park at 720 Texas Street, Englewood, FL 34223. Telephone: (941) 650-5414. Website: bitofhoperanch.com.
Please consider that it is never too late to help organizations that seek to safeguard wildlife and/or domestic animals through your donations and volunteer efforts. Look at their websites and just pick one. No donation is considered too small.