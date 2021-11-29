ECOWATCH: It’s never too late to be charitable

November 29, 2021

By Delores Savas

‘’The hope of the future lies not in curbing the influence of human occupancy – it is already too late for that –but in creating a better understanding of the intent of that influence and the new ethic for its governance.”

– Aldo Leopold,

author, philosopher, naturalist, scientist

Recent news reports on November 27 listed last Tuesday as Giving Tuesday, which will last until December 3. However, there should not be a cutoff time to be charitable. It is never too late to be generous.

The idea is simple: After days of shopping for gifts, take time to remember that we live in beautiful Florida with sunny weather and white, sandy beaches, but also with a host of animals both domestic and wild. And sadly for the wild species, the land which is necessary for their survival is being taken over. Their habitats are in rapid decline, and they need help.

Soon there will be “no room at the inn” for them unless parcels of space are set aside for them to inhabit. Areas are being overrun with a mass arrival of transplants relocating permanently to Florida. Consequently, wildlife habitats are disappearing and being replaced by residential and commercial properties.

We have all been reading about panthers, turtles, raccoons, opossums, gopher tortoises and many species of birds, from ospreys to eagles and the Florida scrub jay, whose habitats have been acquired by developers chomping at the bit to build on them.

Many times, when this occurs the human occupants of the desired property seek to bend the rules of occupancy and cause a species to be in harm’s way. Where do the animals go? Many are injured on roads, attacked by predators and suffer from lack of food as their habitats are purposely destroyed, or protective laws are changed to benefit buyers.

Meanwhile, thankfully, hundreds of Florida’s wildlife creatures that have been injured, malnourished or are homeless are being rescued by volunteers from wildlife rehabilitation centers in this area and throughout the state. These volunteer groups typically are getting by on shoestring budgets and need additional funds to operate. This is where you can help. Your donations are vital for them to keep operating.

Below is a list of wildlife centers that take in injured animals. Take your pick; hopefully one will catch your eye and heart- strings, and you may be able to help with funds or a bag of food, birdseed or other supplies. You could also offer your time in volunteer work. Your donations of money or time are crucial for their survival.

Consider the following:

The Paul A. & Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, located at 925 North Jackson Road in Venice, FL 34292. Telephone number: (941) 484-9657. Website: wildlifecenterofvenice.org. Their mission is to protect and preserve Southwest Florida’s native wildlife through educational outreach, and to rescue, rehabilitate and release sick, injured or orphaned wildlife to their native habitats whenever possible. This center accepts injured wildlife from Boca Grande.

Bit of Hope Horse Ranch is a place that gives horses a chance at life. This chance may be their first, second, third or last time. While they are not normally considered to be wildlife, they are nonetheless victims of abuse, starvation and lack of housing. There are hundreds of such mistreated horses in Florida. This professional and caring center has not only placed many injured and abused horses in forever homes, but also offers classes for youngsters in the area to learn about riding and taking care of horses. They are always in need of funds, food, supplies and volunteers. Contact Founder

Susanne Park at 720 Texas Street, Englewood, FL 34223. Telephone: (941) 650-5414. Website: bitofhoperanch.com.

Peace River Wildlife Center is dedicated to the rehabilitation of injured and orphaned Florida native wildlife and public education through outreach programs and tours. Permanent wildlife residents with non-threatening disabilities are on display seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 3400 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. Telephone: (941) 637-3830. Website: prwildlife.org.

Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary has been in operation for over 40 years, taking in discarded and many times mistreated and unwanted animals. They have sheltered a host of needy animals that include lions, tigers, bears and donkeys. No animal in need has been rejected. They have also given shelter to Florida panthers that have been injured and could not be returned to the wild. The sanctuary depends solely on donations and volunteers. Go to octagonwildlife.org for more information, or call (239) 543-1130.

Animal Welfare League, a shelter since 1963, has served the Charlotte County community by providing a temporary home, medical services and caring for thousands of dogs, cats and other animals. They are in need of supplies, donations and volunteers. Go to awlshelter.org or call (941) 625-6720.

Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood FL is a shelter that accepts all animals through managed intake. They also depend on donations, volunteers and supplies and adoptions of their animals by a good home. Call (941) 474-7884 for more information, or visit their site at humane.org.

Please consider that it is never too late to help organizations that seek to safeguard wildlife and/or domestic animals through your donations and volunteer efforts. Look at their websites and just pick one. No donation is considered too small.