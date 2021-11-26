OBITUARY: Ann Berry Fitzgerald

November 26, 2021

By Staff Report

Ann Berry Fitzgerald, 82, of Boca Grande, formerly of Northfield, Ill., died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, where she had resided for the last year.



Mrs. Fitzgerald, daughter of the late Robert Gregg Berry and Margaret Berry Cotton, is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Walter David Fitzgerald; her three children, Elizabeth Fitzgerald Smith (Patrick), David Walter Fitzgerald (Kimberley), and Robert Gregg Fitzgerald (Erin); and by her eight grandchildren, Tyler and Abigail Smith, Katherine, Liam, and Ryan Fitzgerald and Derrick, Dylan, and Cody Fitzgerald. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Gregg Berry, Jr. (Lynn) of Medford, Oregon; and nephews Nicholas (Stephanie) Berry and Bert Berry.



Raised in Evanston, Ill., among close friends and relatives in the “Cabbage Patch,” Ann graduated from Evanston Township High School and Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., where she was an honor student and member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She also completed graduate studies in learning disabilities at National Louis University, taught elementary school, and worked as a Learning Disabilities Resource Counselor while raising her family. She was a lifelong learner and avid reader.



Mrs. Fitzgerald was active in volunteer work for the Junior League of Evanston and Northfield schools and was a long-time member of the Northfielders’ Garden Club. An admirer of classical music, Ann loved attending concerts at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, subscribing to an annual membership for decades. She also enjoyed playing many years of competitive tennis on teams at Middlefork Tennis Club, Country Tennis Club and the Boca Grande Club. Horseback riding was a longstanding source of joy for Ann. Over the years, she traveled to partake in multi-day trail rides at locales including Hawaii, Mexico, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida and North Carolina. With a mischievous smile on her face, she reveled in stealing occasional bites of peach ice cream from her kids.



In Boca Grande, Mrs. Fitzgerald was a member of the Boca Grande Garden Club, a member and past president of the Village Home board at the Boca Grande Club and regularly attended church services at Lighthouse United Methodist Church. She was a master shark tooth hunter and kept an extensive collection of tiny beach treasures. A lover of little dogs, Ann will surely rejoice in her reunions with Kitzie, Callie and Jingle (those who knew Dickens will understand why he doesn’t make this list). She cherished time with her family above all and was happiest when she was laughing along with her husband, children and grandchildren.



Memories of our Ann/Mom/GoBoo are forever etched in our hearts. May the gardens be well-tended, the tennis matches challenging, the fluffy cuddle dogs plentiful and may the peach ice cream be ever available.

Two Celebrations of Life will be held. The first will take place at Northfield Community Church on Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., 400 Wagner Road, Northfield, Ill. The second celebration will take place at Lighthouse United Methodist Church on February 19, 2022, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047; the Alzheimer’s Research and Resource Foundation, P.O. Box 201001, San Antonio, TX 78220; or the charity of your choice.