PROFILE: Laura Wilmerding

December 4, 2021

By T Michele Walker

They were the halcyon days before social media. A time when one would go away for a beach vacation, meet that special friend for life and you’d pinky swear, usually through tears, to stay in touch. Back then, the only option to communicate when you were apart was by being an old-fashioned pen pal.

“What a special memory,” Laura Wilmerding began. “Her name was Mindy Duryea, and she was from Long Island, and she was my first friend. I remember we wrote to each other, and I’ll never forget getting her letter. Her stationary smelled incredible and I remember saying, ‘Mom, I’ve got to find stationary that smells good because she got me this amazing letter on smelly stationery.’ I haven’t thought about that in years, but what I remember is her handwriting was so pretty and it was the first letter that I received from someone from Boca Grande.”

Those are the precious memories Laura Wilmerding holds close as she reflects on her childhood in Boca Grande; memories that are being passed down to the next generation.

“And the funniest thing is her niece is now my daughter’s best friend. Her sister’s daughter Cordelia is a really good friend of my daughter and they met down here when they were young.”

Laura has been coming to Boca Grande since childhood. “My family grew up coming here. My dad came as a child and then we grew up staying at The Inn since I was about three. I got to calculating that I’ve been here for 50 years, minus the one year when I took my junior year to Paris, and I didn’t come back for Christmas.”

Like so many, Boca Grande is Laura’s “happy place.”

“I remember the countdown to spring break. All of my high school friends and college friends knew how I felt. I didn’t realize what a big deal I had made of it, but everybody knew my passion for Boca Grande. Some of the people are still my closest friends and a few of us still connect down here or stay in touch outside of Boca Grande. It’s just an amazing community and extremely supportive.”

Born and raised in Boston, where Laura was immersed in the interior design business from a early age. “My mom had a shop in Boston on Newbury St., so I grew up in the industry. I went to New York a lot with her as a child and so I have it in the blood. When you grew up around good taste, you sort of learn good taste.”

Laura was an art history major at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York. “I think if I had to do it over again, I would choose a school in the city because it was a little bit too remote and cold for me,” Laura said with a sigh. “But because of that choice, I got to spend a whole year in Paris and was fortunate to stay with a lovely family. I loved it so much and was able to become a French major as well as an art history major.”

Laura’s first job was working at “House Beautiful.”

“It was great! I worked in the decorating department, and we got to follow all of the top designers,” she said. “It was an amazing experience to be surrounded by these talented people and to go into the homes that they’ve done. We’d style them and then at the same time we got to do small decorating projects where we’d work with an advertiser. It could be a furniture advertiser or fabric advertiser and we’d go in and use their furniture or fabrics in an empty location and decorate it. So I got some experience with actually decorating, not just styling decorator’s homes.”

It was during these “House Beautiful” years that Laura was exposed to modern design. “My family came more from a continental style, sort of English continental antiques, and so I had never been exposed to modern at all. Then I worked at “Country Living” magazine. It was very different, but fun to be exposed to a whole other viewpoint on design.”

After an exciting start in the industry, Laura moved to Boston.

“My husband, Michael, moved there for a work opportunity. I heard that one of my mom’s good friends was opening up a design store and my mom said that they might need some help. So I went and approached them, and they were excited and said they’d love my help. There were four of us that were designers and we opened up a store. It was modeled after an English shop where you could come in and look at fabrics and buy them through us. You could do it yourself or you could hire us to do it for you. That was my background before going on my own.”

Laura’s mom was proud of her daughter as she followed in her footsteps. “I think it tickled her to death. She had her shop for 17 years and she knew a lot about the industry. She had fun talking about it with her friends, but it just gave us such a great relationship because we have so much to share.”

It was her mother who served as a strong role model. “She passed it down to me and I think I’ve passed it down to my daughter, which I think in this day and age is so important. Working and being independent and having a passion is so important to us.”

Laura remembers to this day the advice her mother passed along to her.

“She said that I should have something of my own: That’s when I had the shop,” she said. “Before I opened the shop, I was engaged and I thought, ‘Gosh, this is kind of a crazy time in Boston to be starting a career.’ But my mom said, ‘You’re going to always want something for yourself and a sense of independence, and you’ll enjoy your kids even more.’ Of course, my mom was right.”

When Laura and Mike decided to get married, the location was a “no brainer.” “We knew we were getting married in Boca Grande. Even when I was a kid, I told my friends I was getting married here,” she said.

Now with two children in college (a son, Ben, who is in Barcelona doing a semester abroad and a daughter, Sophie, who is a freshman at Wisconsin in Madison majoring in journalism), Laura and Mike are official empty nesters and ready for a new chapter.

After years of building Laura Wilmerding Interiors, Laura is excited to introduce her business to the people in Boca Grande.

“My goal right now is to work here in Boca Grande. I’ve got some long-term clients – one is renovating a house in Nantucket – and I have my longstanding clients back east, but they know my mission, my dream is to work down here. We’re committed to being here and getting to work.”

She continued.

“I’m excited to offer help and good taste to anyone in the community. I feel that one of my strengths is listening to clients. I want people to understand that I’m here to make their vision come to life. I’m not coming down here as some Boston designer, telling people what they need to do. I listen to their goals and what they want and if they don’t know, I’m happy to share what I would do. I pride myself in listening and trying to make it their home.”

After Laura’s years of experience, she enjoys working with all styles. “It’s fun for me because it keeps it fresh. You’re not doing the same thing over and over again. I’m not very formulaic and I believe the work is very personal. I love what I do and I just love the relationships with my clients … and to bring their vision to life. My goal is to make some good friends through my clients and meet interesting people. I feel lucky to have had truly nice clients and they’ve been good relationships.”

Combining Boca Grande and her work in interior design has been a dream come true for Laura. Now that she’s back on the island, she is surrounded by fond memories of growing up on the island.

“I’m fortunate to have a lot of good friends as well as a new set of friends I’ve met through my kids,” she said. During the pandemic there was a bunch of us who were here and we became really good friends, so I’m fortunate to have a supportive friend group. I just want to be thankful to all who have supported me, and I want to give back.”

When Laura’s car was packed with fabric in preparation to make the trek to Boca Grande, Laura made a social media post showing how thrilled she was to make her new beginning in Boca Grande.

“All my friends were cheering me on,” she said. “I mean, everyone in all parts of my life knows this is what I’ve loved. We’re coming back to my roots: Boca Grande is my spiritual home. I used to cry when I had to leave the island. I remember calling my friend in high school, being at a payphone, and saying, “I still have some sand leftover in my bag. Do you? It was just pathetic, just like a romance with the island. I never got teary leaving Boston, but when leaving here I was always sad, and my kids feel the same way. “When we are coming over the bridge, oh my gosh, you just get chills, and it never gets old. The color of the water on the right. It just feeds your soul.”