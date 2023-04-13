What exactly is the ‘Whispering Bench?

April 13, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

There’s a lot of speculation about a structural “folly” along The Promenade, located behind 161 Gilchrist Ave., called “The Whispering Bench,” or “Whispering Circle.” It was part of the large Crowninshield compound that was once located along Gilchrist Avenue, which included the Frank Crowninshield art studio – located next door to the south – as well as Las Olas, horse stables and the swimming pool and pool house at 1st and Gilchrist. Most of the homes located on Gilchrist were once owned by the du Pont/Crowninshield families, in fact. They were all built around the same time as well, in the 1920s and ’30s.