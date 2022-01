Dr. Mary Neal to talk about life after death experiences

January 6, 2022

By Staff Report

St. Andrew’s Church welcomes #1 New York Times bestselling author of “To Heaven and Back” on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. as the first guest speaker in the church’s “Faith and…” speaker series. Dr. Neal’s presentation will be in person at the church or live streamed on standrewsbocagrande.org.