Chatham Rabbits folk duo to perform at Methodist Church

January 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Original folk music with sweet harmonies will fill the sanctuary of the Boca Grande Lighthouse Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 with the musical duo, the Chatham Rabbits. Tickets are $25 and are available at the church office on 3rd Street, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.