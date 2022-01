‘An Evening of Music’ pairs The Hermitage and Royal Palm Players

January 6, 2022

By T Michele Walker

Royal Palm Players’ sponsors are in for a rare and exciting opportunity to experience an evening with some of the world’s leading artists right here in Boca Grande. The Hermitage Artist Retreat will start the New Year with a full slate of early 2022 programs featuring new and returning Hermitage Fellows, from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright […]