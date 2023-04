Donations down in big blue barrels

April 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Donations are down in the blue barrel at Barnichol Hardware, and that makes Jane Caple a bit concerned. They are down in all of the island’s barrel locations, in truth. The group that has worked with island residents to fight hunger in our area, Englewood Helping Hand, has Boca Grande volunteers driving to the pantry weekly to help stock shelves. Lately, though, the donations to take have become less and less.