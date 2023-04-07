Preservation Board to meet next week on Gilchrist home

Next week on Wednesday, April 12 the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet for their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. in the Woman’s Club Room at the Boca Grande Community
Center. This meeting has a couple of interesting requests from a property owner on Gilchrist Avenue that have drawn attention from island island residents, particularly in regards to a historically-contributing home on one of the old Crowninshield properties.
The Adam family, owners of 161/181 Gilchrist Ave., have requested permission to change the status of the small cottage that sits at the front of the property from contributing to non-contributing. They intend to demolish the building, as it has become structurally unsound due to years of disrepair.
They have also requested an allowance for the gulfside home on the property, which is not historically contributing, to be demolished.
The public is allowed to attend but seating is limited.