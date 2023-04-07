PanCAN! The ‘purple stride’ comes to Boca Grande this month

By Sheila Evans

“This started when we lost friend and Boca resident Mary Tucker last summer. Then another friend, Priscilla Masselink, was diagnosed in December. Priscilla is part of a gold standard chemotherapy clinical trial at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston, Mass. (and 15 other oncology hospitals around the country) that is funded by the organization PanCAN. When I found out they were having a fundraising walk on April 29th in Tampa, I formed Team Boca and asked other friends of Mary and Priscilla to help me: Honey Skinner, Julia Pierce, Zayra Calderon and Kathy Spiteri. When we knew we had enough people, we called the PanCAN Event Organizers and asked if we could do the walk in Boca. They have been wonderful at accommodating this.”