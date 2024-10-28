Boil water notice rescinded for Gasparilla Island
October 28, 2024
By Garland Pollard
The Gasparilla Island Water Association’s Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been rescinded effected Oct. 28, 2024. Please resume all normal water, including irrigation. This according to a 9:45 a.m. email from Ron Bolton, executive director.
