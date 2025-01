Diana Runyon at member series at Crews Bank to Feb. 14

January 23, 2025

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Art Center is featuring the vibrant creations of award-winning artist Diana Runyon in its Exhibiting Members’ Series at Crews Bank & Trust on Park Avenue. Diana is a mixed media artist based in Placida, known for her work in stained glass, mosaics, and acrylic painting. She has been an active member of […]