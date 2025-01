Lee County reminds of once-a-week watering

January 23, 2025

By Staff Report

Residents of unincorporated Lee County are reminded that beginning Feb. 1, a one-day-a-week watering schedule will be in place through the end of May to conserve water and protect local aquifers. Lee County has had a water conservation ordinance for unincorporated communities since 2005. Last year, the Lee Board of County Commissioners revised the ordinance […]