Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival coming soon

January 20, 2023

By Staff Report

The Englewood Invitational Winter Art Festival will showcase almost 50 award-winning fine artists and fine craftsmen from around the country with their incredible handmade artwork. The festival is a premiere art collecting opportunity for local homeowners and visitors as well as being a great place to spend the day meeting new artists. There will be everything from large original watercolors, acrylics, and oils to life size bronze sculpture, hand forged jewelry, pottery, photography, everything you can imagine will be represented. Local favorites showing will be Ann Marie Solomon with her watercolors, Rich Fizer with his hand-blown glass. Maria Bone with her paintings, Heather Hooper with her pottery and John Cheer with his incredible clay work.