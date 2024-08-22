Chairman Drew Tucker celebrates Ginger Watkins’ time on Bridge Authority board

August 22, 2024

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority Quarterly Board meeting was held on Thursday, Aug. 15, in the offices of the Authority. Board Chairman Drew Tucker presented outgoing Member Ginger Watkins with an artistic rendering of the bridge. Watkins was elected to the Board in 2010, served as Vice-Chairman in 2012, and then served as board chairman […]