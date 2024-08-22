Jamaica bobsledder inspires backpack donations by Gasparilla Inn staff
August 22, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY COREY ANGLIN,THE GASPARILLA INN During our annual Management Training last summer, we had the pleasure of connecting with Devon Harris, one of the founding members of the Jamaica National Bobsled Team. Devon is now a motivational speaker who brought insight and encouragement to our team. He also introduced us to the Drews Avenue Primary […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Reserve a spot in the upcoming 2025 Boca Beacon Visitor’s Guide
- EcoWatch: Let’s look at the other side of wind turbines
- What to do if you encounter baby turtles: Boca Grande Turtle Patrol
- New procedure for Island School drop-offs
- Jamaica bobsledder inspires backpack donations by Gasparilla Inn staff