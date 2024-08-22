History: A primer on the school buildings of Boca Grande

August 22, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY KIM KYLE From 1893 to 1908 there was a school located on 4th Street in a frame building. The building may have also been used as a church. The first school on Gasparilla at the north end of the island was in a bunk house that was no longer used by the railroad. Around […]