History: A primer on the school buildings of Boca Grande
August 22, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY KIM KYLE From 1893 to 1908 there was a school located on 4th Street in a frame building. The building may have also been used as a church. The first school on Gasparilla at the north end of the island was in a bunk house that was no longer used by the railroad. Around […]
