4th of July parade plans finalized

June 22, 2023

By Staff Report

Boca Grande’s annual Fourth of July parade will take place on, you guessed it, July 4, with the lineup beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot between Englewood Bank and the Old Theatre Building on Park Avenue. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. sharp, so make sure your decorations are on your golf […]