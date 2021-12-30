Captain Jack, pirate treasure await you …

December 30, 2021

By Staff Report

Captain Jack Sparrow is looking forward to meeting island families at the Boca Grande Community Center for the first “Family Fun Night which will be held on Friday, Jan. 7. Enjoy pirate-themed fun, dress up for entry into the raffle and find your inner child watching the movie “Hook” on the Community Center lawn.



This event is sponsored by The Gasparilla Inn & Club, and it’s sure to be a tale of a good time.



· 5 to 6 p.m. treasure hunt, starting at The Gasparilla Inn;

· 5 to 6 p.m. pirate games and photo opportunities;

· 6 to 6:45 p.m. “Pirate Tales and Adventures” with Captain Jack Sparrow;

· 6:45 p.m. movie on the green featuring the PG-rated family favorite “Hook.” Bring your chairs, blankets or golf carts.



Pirate volunteers are being sought. If you are interested contact Khoreen Vetter at KVetter@leegov.com or (239) 470-2712.