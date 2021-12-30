Hill Tide Estates controversy continues to unfold

December 30, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

It appears that several state and local agencies are still working on finding out why the large wrought iron-type fence is on the beach at the boundary of Hill Tide Estates. Several emails have gone back and forth between the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Lee County … but so far no decisive action has been taken.



The curiosity is there, though.



When asked what the most recent updates were, Florida DEP had this to say:



“The DEP is working with the South Florida Water Management District to determine the status of the fence,” said Jacob Newberry of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Media/External Affairs Department. “The DEP recently met with SFWMD officials, and they plan to contact the Hill Tide Estates Owners Association’s permit agent to request a survey showing the upland property boundaries, as well as the fence locations and the mean high water line.



“We plan to meet with SFWMD officials again during the week of Jan. 17,” Newberry said. “Around that time I should have an update.”



In an email dated December 9 Jessica Leatherman, Lee County Code Enforcement Contractor Licensing Chief, said,

“ … With respect to County action, the fence inspection was failed as the installation was found to be inconsistent with the site plan approval. Earlier this week, our department made contact with the fence contractor who was able to contact Seagate Development Group’s property management team. Seagate stated their engineer firm is working on revising necessary drawings.



“At this time, the County has not received any additional plans or applications. As the fence permit is still considered active, we will continue to try to work with all parties prior to pursuing any code violations.”