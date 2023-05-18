Capt. Frank and the team on ‘Native’ take first

May 18, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

If the tarpon could talk, they would tell you some tall tales about Capt. Frank Davis. Some would tell you about the time he had their grandfather on the line, others would tell the story of the time they were in a school of sharks, fighting for their life. Yep, those tarpon whine a lot when it comes to the mention of Frank’s name. Davis’ team aboard “Native” took first in the 2023 Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament last Saturday with anglers Kristi Davis-Reinholt, Lisa Hayes and Gail Davis. They had the first set of three releases of the tournament.