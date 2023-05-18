Fishery property owners ready to start again after storm

May 18, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Activity at The Fishery property is threefold in terms of projects that are going on there, but none of them have anything to do with museums, reproductions of buildings that once stood there or mullet netting demonstrations. According to Jay Feinberg, the project manager for Placida Point, LLC (owned by his wife, Cookie Potter), rumors that the original plan for a condominium complex has been “scrapped” are untrue. The original plan will be carried out, he said, without the original investors from Integra. In fact, he said they will probably tackle the project all on their own.