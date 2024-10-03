Business and Real Estate: Charlotte issues permit guidance
October 3, 2024
By Staff Report
Charlotte County encourages residents to begin recovery efforts as soon as possible. To streamline the rebuilding process and prevent delays, the Charlotte County Community Development Department is providing guidelines for work that may be completed without the need for a permit. The following work does not require a permit:
- Removal of debris from on or inside a structure.
- Minor demolition to prevent injury or prevent further damage to buildings. This includes removal of drywall that has been affected by flood water.
- Structural shoring and bracing.
- Repair of minor water leaks that do not involve structural, mechanical, or electrical systems.
- Previously permitted fences destroyed by the storm may be re-installed, like for like, in the exact same location, except for fences used as a pool enclosure. Pool enclosure fence replacements must be reviewed.