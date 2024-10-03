HELENE TIMELINE

October 3, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Hurricane Helene brought the second highest water levels to Southwest Florida in 60 years (after Hurricane Ian). Below is an approximate timeline of Helene’s impacts on Gasparilla Island over the last week, gathered from Beacon reporting and local weather stations.

Thursday, Sept. 26

1 p.m.: Wind gusts, minor bands of rain and high tides. Power is still on at the Boca Beacon office; internet is on and off.

2 p.m.: The center of the hurricane is as close to Southwest Florida as it will ever be – 160 miles off the coast. Helene intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane.

3:30 p.m.: A Coast Guard Air helicopter crew rescues two men on the Boca Grande Causeway after their 37-foot sailboat became disabled and started taking on water.

4 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

5 p.m.: Weather continues to get gustier on island. Reports of high-water area around Pink Elephant, and dock at Boca Bay. Tornado warning issued for Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

5:45 p.m.: Water comes across the sea wall downtown on 4th street across Gilchrist.

6:30 p.m.: Gilchrist and the corner of 5th and Gasparilla is under water. Helene continues to intensify to a Category 4 storm as it heads toward the Big Bend.

10 p.m.: Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser sends a message out to the community asking people to stay off the island until further notice. The Causeway and many streets of Gasparilla Island are under water. For the most part, power is out across island.

11:45 p.m.: Helene makes landfall at the Big Bend.

Friday, Sept. 27:

9:15 a.m.: High tide

10:30 a.m.: The Causeway is closed by the Charlotte County Sheriff as Gasparilla Road is impassable.

Noon: The water is on, but the lift stations are not working and do not have power. AT&T, Century Link, Lee Mosquito, Charlotte Sheriff and BGFD all out on the island, and a number of builders have trucks on the island checking on houses. There is water all up along Gasparilla Road, about three feet deep. A few cars stranded, and a few new “beaches” created. Power and cell service mostly restored around island.

5 p.m.: Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority opens the Causeway, but the only way to pass is down the bike path. Water appears not to be draining well along Gasparilla Road with nowhere to go. BGFD continues to clear away sand from downtown. The Charlotte County end of the island is passable.

7 p.m.: Gasparilla Road is under water from the Lee County line to just before town.

Saturday, Sept. 28:

The access on the cart path in the Lee County portion is clogged with vehicles in both directions. Gasparilla Road is still flooded, and early-morning rain added to the water on the GICIA path.

Sunday: Sept. 29:

Overnight, Lee County installed two pumps to help move the water off of Gasparilla Road. Water begins to lower from north of around 19th all the way to the Lee County line.

Monday: Sept. 30:

Gasparilla Road is open and passable, though still with some standing water and sand. Lee County deploys a third pump. Debris trucks are dispatched to Gasparilla Island to begin removal. Lee County sends two lead staff to the island to help with storm-related issues.

Tuesday: Oct. 1:

Island in full recovery mode as crews return to move sand, clear debris and clean businesses.

Below, views of the cleanup, already under way at the Belcher Road’s west end.