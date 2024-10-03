Inn reopening delayed, still asssessing damage

October 3, 2024

By Staff Report

While there was significant damage to The Gasparilla Inn during Hurricane Helene, President and General Manager Brent Cross and staff are working to get the operations back open as soon as possible. In the interim, they have cancelled reservations and events through Oct. 30.

“The main hotel held up well,” Cross said. However, other operations, including the Pink Elephant and Beach Club, had considerable damage. “At this point we are still assessing,” Cross said. “We hope to set a date next week.”

At top, crews were immediately at the site of the Inn. Here, The Pink Elephant, which had considerable damage on the first floor. Note that the pink elephant weather vane, missing, was removed prior to the storm. There is no hope for you scavengers who might have wished for the ultimate souvenir.

Photos by Garland

While the campus looks good from the outside, the water that crossed the island damaged many buildings. There has also been damage to the infrastructure of the hotel, from office space to laundry to maintenance. The Innlet bayou suffered damage on the first floor, which includes the Outlet breakfast and lunch spot. The Innlet had just had its rooms renovated.

Employee-wise, they have a few displaced employees whose residences have been damaged. The hotel has the resources to be able to help them.

Just as with Ian, remediation and inspection crews are already working during this assessment period.