Boca Grande Camera Club worth the exposure

November 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Despite hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Boca Grande Camera Club is coming back strong, and is offering an array of exiting Zoom meetings as well as field trips for the 2024/2025 season. The Camera Club already had its first meeting via Zoom on November 12, hosted by Larry McNiff. The topic of “What I did […]