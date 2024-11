Sand deadline for Boca Grande is Nov. 29

November 21, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County Solid Waste asks Boca Grande residents to set all Hurricane Milton sand debris curbside by Friday, Nov. 29. Collections will begin on Saturday, Nov. 30 and may take several days to complete. Be sure to place sand correctly to ensure crews can expedite pickup. • Place sand along the right-of-way. • Do not […]