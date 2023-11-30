Boca Grande Sleuths kick off 2023-24 season

November 30, 2023

By Susan Hanafee

The Boca Grande Sleuths book club kicks off a season of mystery, mayhem and murder on Tuesday, December 12 with the twisty whodunit In the Shadow of Death by Deb Pines. Susan Hanafee will lead the discussion at 2 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Community Center. All are welcome.

In the Shadow of Death is the first in Pines’ entertaining series featuring Mimi Goldman, a reporter and single mom who lives in the quaint community of Chautauqua, New York, and works for the local newspaper there.

When her landlord drops dead at the annual community race she is covering, Mimi suspects foul play. Then the photographer for the newspaper is found shot to death in his dark room. Are the two deaths connected? Soon, Mimi is in a race of her own to catch the killer before the murderer catches her.

Pines, an award-winning headline writer for The New York Post and former reporter herself, fills her mystery with references to real-life locations and highlights from Chautauqua’s rich history. Boca Grande also has a special connection to Chautauqua, which is mentioned in the book and will be revealed during the discussion.

Copies of the mystery are available locally at The Tide bookstore and the Johann Fust Library.

Along with the Pines’ series, the Sleuths will be discussing four other mysteries this season:

January 9 – The Poacher’s Son by Paul Doiron, presented by Stephanie Williams.

February 13 – Descent by Tim Johnston, presented by Karen Zarse.

March 12 – The Circular Staircase by Mary Roberts Rinehart, presented by Nancy Robinson.

April 9 – Murder on the Quai by Cara Black, presented by Linda Fairstein.

Visit friendsofbocagrande.org