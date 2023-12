Methodist Church steeple blessed after perilous journey

December 1, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Tuesday, Lighthouse United Methodist Church blessed their wooden steeple cross in an outdoor ceremony led by the Rev. Daphne Johnson, the church’s senior pastor. At the ceremony, the Rev. Johnson not only blessed the newly painted cross, but also asked for prayers for the whole island. A group of about two dozen church members came […]