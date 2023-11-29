Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic sets 2024 dates

November 29, 2023

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic dates for 2024 have been set.

The tournament, sponsored by the Boca Beacon’s publisher, Dusty Hopkins, will be held at the Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and the Boca Grande Club. The matches will begin on Saturday, Jan. 20 and will end on Saturday, Feb. 10. Everyone is welcome to enter; it is open to all area residents, members and guests of all three clubs.

January 20-27: Play will begin with open mixed doubles at the Boca Bay Pass Club and 70+ mixed doubles at The Gasparilla Inn.

January 27-February 3: Open ladies’ doubles at the Boca Grande Club and open men’s doubles at the The Gasparilla Inn.

February 3-10: 70+ ladies’ doubles at the Pass Club, 70+ men’s doubles at the Boca Grande Club. Open men’s singles are at The Gasparilla Inn and open ladies’ singles at are at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

The entry fee is $40 per person, per event. That price includes tournament merchandise. Make checks payable to the Boca Beacon. Entry forms are available at local tennis clubs or in the Boca Beacon office.

If you have any questions, call your tennis club or the Boca Beacon at (941) 964-2995.