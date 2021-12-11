Boca Bargains is open … sales await

December 11, 2021

By Staff Report

Boca Bargains opened for the season on December 1 and will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) from 9 a.m. until noon. Merchandise for sale includes men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, original artwork, housewares, furniture, toys, games, and bicycles. Holiday shoppers won’t want to miss the festive treasures in the Christmas boutique.

Following safety protocol, shoppers and volunteer staff are requested to wear masks inside the store; and only 20 people will be allowed in the building at a time. No dressing rooms will be available, so shoppers should plan to try on apparel over their street clothing.

There are outdoor shopping areas, and check-out will take place outside the building. Credit cards or checks are appreciated, rather than cash. Donations of merchandise are made by appointment only.

Do not leave items outside the Boca Bargains building.

Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 35th year and is staffed by volunteers from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the Scholarship fund and community grant program of the Woman’s Club. For more information visit bocagrandewomansclub.org.