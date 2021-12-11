Sleuths set to delve into ‘The Twelve Clues of Christmas’ next week

December 11, 2021

By Staff Report

In the mood for a frolicking good mystery? Join Karen Zarse and the Sleuths at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for “The Twelve Clues of Christmas” by Rhys Bowen. The discussion group will meet in the Houghton Room at the Boca Grande Community Center.

It’s not necessary to have read the book to attend. But there is still time to enjoy the continuing adventures of Lady Georgiana Rannoch, who is 35th in line for the English throne, and poor as a church mouse in the 1930s.

To get away from the snobby relatives she lives with, Lady Georgiana accepts a position to serve as a hostess for a posh holiday event in a tiny English village called Tiddleton-under-Lovey. She is delighted to discover that her mother will be in the village working with the droll Noel Coward on a book, as well as her grandfather and her boyfriend, Darcy O’Mara.

Shortly after Lady G. arrives, the villagers begin dropping like flies. Is it the Lovey curse, the escape of three prisoners from a nearby prison or something even more sinister? The book is filled with delightful characters and has a witty and clever plot. Author Louise Penny describes the mystery as “part love story, part social commentary, part fun and part downright terrifying.”

The Sleuths meet monthly through April. There is no charge, and all mystery lovers are welcome.