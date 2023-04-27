BGWC announces community grant, scholarship awards

At its April annual meeting, the Woman’s Club announced that 21 area organizations would receive funding through the BGWC Community
Grants Program, for a total of $308,417. Grants were awarded this year to the following organizations: Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS); Boca Grande Art Center; Boca Grande Historical Society; Boca Grande Preschool; Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association; Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA); Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum; Lee County Parks and Recreation; Mote Marine Laboratory; Royal Palm Players; and The Island School. Grants will also be given to L.A. Ainger Middle School Band; Lemon Bay High School (LBHS) Band Boosters; LBHS Chorus; LBHS NJROTC; LBHS Project Graduation; LBHS Theater Guild; and Lemon Bay booster organizations for the school’s football, girls basketball and softball teams.
In addition to awarding community
grants, the Club has awarded $236,856 in scholarships for postsecondary education
(university, college, trade or vocational) this season. BGWC has committed to providing scholarships to 26 new scholars for the upcoming season. Scholarship recipients must qualify academically, display financial need via FAFSA, and have a verified island connection per the scholarship guidelines. The Scholarship and Community
Grant Programs are funded through the Club’s annual fundraiser and proceeds from Boca Bargains.