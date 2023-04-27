‘Hearts Filled With Love’; PanCan event this Saturday, April 29

April 27, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Where have your “Hearts” gone? They have landed on Ann Fletcher’s Christmas tree! In December of 2022, a member of our RPP family, Priscilla Masselink, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A trip for treatment at Dana Farber in Boston meant she missed seeing Ann Fletcher’s Xmas tree filled with ornaments that Priscilla enjoyed seeing during the holidays. That is when the idea of a “Hearts full of love” tree was born.