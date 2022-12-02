Anyone remember Leon?

December 2, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

If you have been coming to Gasparilla Island for a few years or more and you love golf, perhaps this name will ring a bell with you:

Leon Oliver.

Oliver is a Gasparilla Inn & Club course record-holder (63, five times) who moved to Maine. Oliver has served as the owner/superintendent of Sheepscot Links Golf Course in Whitefield, Maine since February 23, 2019.

Oliver is also a former golf pro at The Inn. He held that title at Lemon Bay Golf Club, as well as two other clubs in Maine (one for 15 years).

According to the Lincoln County News of Damariscotta, Maine, Oliver was inducted into the Maine Golf Hall of Fame in October, along with four others from that state. Oliver’s name was offered up for this honor for his work with junior players and his summer program at Sheepscot Links, as well as for his stellar golf history.

He was inducted into the Lincoln Academy Sports Hall of Fame earlier in the year.

His golf biography is exceptional. He received All-Conference Honors on the golf team of the University of Southern Maine and left college to enter the PGA professional program. Oliver won two consecutive Maine Chapter Golf Championships – in 1998 and 1999 – and was named chapter Player of the Year twice. He has won the Maine Pro Senior Championships three times and the Maine Pro-Prop twice.

If you would like to leave Leon a message, you can find him on Facebook under his name or under the Sheepscot Links Golf Course page.