IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Baby Silas waited for the coast to be clear before making his way into this crazy world

December 2, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Silas Kai Swartzendruber went through Hurricane Ian in a unique way. He was inside his mother, Nikki Heimann. He was due to be born right around the time the hurricane hit, but for a while it appeared he would come early. In the end, he came almost two weeks late. Silas Kai was born on […]