A call for help to kayakers and Jon boat owners

December 2, 2022

By Staff Report

The Lemon Baywatch Committee of Lemon Bay Conservancy is helping to coordinate a multi-organizational effort spearheaded by Suncoast Waterkeeper to remove debris left by Hurricane Ian in our local creeks and canals.

The first Post-Ian Waterways Clean-up Day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11. Volunteers are asked to bring their kayaks or jon boats to meet at Holiday Estates, 1245 Kingfisher Drive, Englewood, FL 34224 at 9 a.m. on December 11.

Volunteers can register online at biy.ly/waterway cleanup or by phone at (239) 222-2443. Hats, gloves, sunscreen and closed-toe shoes are recommended. Volunteers are also needed for landside cleanup. All are welcome! Lunch will be provided.