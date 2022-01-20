An evening to remember with President George W. Bush

The guest speaker on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Boca Grande Community
Center was the focus of a very appreciative and attentive audience – an audience that filled every chair and two additional rows in the auditorium … and the Houghton Room … and the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. The presenter spoke of his newest book and his artwork with a relaxed, casual demeanor and at many points had the crowd howling at his antics with his sister, who joined him. Their family looked on from the first two rows and seemed to enjoy the presentation as much as the audience did.
Former President George W. Bush and his sister Doro were the pair who took the stage Wednesday night, with the focus of discussion centered on his book titled, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.” With a cover adorned by several of President Bush’s portraits of the people interviewed on the inside, it is a beautiful book … inside and out.