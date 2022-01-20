Animals, animals, animals! Three island artists get together their best beautiful beasties for a new show

By Marcy Shortuse

When Boca Grande artists Emerson Wickwire, Linda Wolcott and Nancy Bass sat down together and looked at each other’s proposed art pieces for a show they were putting together, they all had a moment of clarity. Each one of them was featuring animals in their work. “We looked at each other and said, wait a minute. Animals. It just sort of happened,” Wickwire said …