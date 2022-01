January 21, 2022

By Delores Savas

A reader has asked why I only seem to write discouraging news concerning wildlife and the environment. Sorry to say, that is what is happening right now. I wish that the air were clean, waters were not polluted, manatees were not dying from starvation because seagrasses, their main, critical food, are gone due to lack of regulations that govern fertilizers, runoffs, leaking septic tanks and oil spills.