A big Milton shift-er-oo for so many island institutions

October 25, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The Beacon continues to receive calls about what is where, what will happen when, and when so-and-so will open. So much is, as they say, up in the air.

Of note:

• The Boca Grande Post Office is in Placida.

• The Island School is in Rotonda.

• First Baptist Church is at St. Andrew’s.

• Voting will be at Lighthouse United Methodist Church. Those are just a few of the changes. But there are so many more that affect us but are not on the island. One local pharmacy, Cornerstone, closed, and its prescriptions are now at CVS.

And things have yet to be decided. The Boca Grande Historical Society may be out of its space for longer than expected, as work will begin on the Community Center.

There are discussions about the use of the Louise duPont Crowninshield Room for more Friends programs, as the Community Center undergoes remediation. It is unclear what the other dozens of groups that use the Community Center will do for meeting space, but they will indeed need to figure out a way to make do.

An interesting bit of history: when St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church rebuilt its campus and raised it above flood level, they worshipped in the Crowninshield Community House. The time there was initially seen as a disadvantage because they had to pack up each week. But for eight months in 2010, they worshipped there. Two teens, Jackson and Andrew Sanger, were hired for the weekly task of lifting and moving the altar.

The late Rev. Cappy Warner said in a church history that it was actually helpful to the congregation.

“During this period of construction, when we all met together, we bonded in an extraordinary way,” said Warner, who died this year. “I wouldn’t have predicted it, but it was transformative.”

The Rev. Read Heydt called it “wonderful.” The church eventually moved back to the original building, which was lowered onto a new, higher foundation by 25 computer-controlled jacks that kept the building level and plumb as it was lowered. It now houses both the sanctuary and a Chapter Room, which is used by many community groups. Even in the summer, there are potlucks for the local Rounders group. Lighthouse United also has an excellent fellowship hall, as well as an acoustically superior sanctuary with a new sound system.

Perhaps in the upcoming months, the island’s institutions can be inventive. Perhaps it cannot hurt to be flexible, and it only makes one appreciate even more what things are like when they return to normal.

Many things can be accomplished with semi-permanent tents; in fact, a temporary tent functioned as an outdoor dining room for Mimi’s 3rd Street, when South Beach was in exile there. We will be past hurricane season when everyone returns, so that should be an option, though it may require some creativity with location.

Some questions:

• While the Fust Library is closed, can the outdoor loggia be utilized as an excellent gathering spot?

• Who has a good garage for an art show? Atelier shows at home?

• Can the Farmer’s Market find a new home in town if the sand piles are not removed from Wheeler?

• Are there things that can happen in barebones storefronts until they are fully restored?

• Restaurants have always been the home of Rotary and social clubs. What are the options now?

• A residential fundraising party is always a lure for social events. What events can be held in homes?

• Can we find a spot for a temporary event tent to last us through the season? Are there other outdoor locations?

• What can local clubs do to be flexible?

• Lemon Bay High School has a spectacular performing arts space, as does Fellowship Church, home of The Island School. Both can seat hundreds. Can they offer up larger (temporary) venues for already scheduled big name programs?

The above are not mentioned as firm ideas, only to suggest that in this time, we will all need to be creative in keeping the season going.

And it is important that “the season” happens, as people need to be together, and so many livelihoods depend on it. Each wedding at The Gasparilla Inn is a mini-economic engine for this region. The same goes for every big speaker event.

People from Boca Grande are not accustomed to needing things or asking for help. Perhaps this time folks can put away pride and ask.

Garland Pollard is editor of the Beacon. Email letters and comments to editor@bocabeacon.com.