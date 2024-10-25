Dr. Richard Farrior 1925 – 2024

October 25, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Richard Thomas Farrior, M.D., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on October 13, 2024 – three months shy of his 100th birthday. His wife Betty Bodkin Farrior, parents Joseph Brown Farrior and Evelyn Searcy Farrior, and his six siblings preceded him in death.

Dr. Farrior, a true Tampa native, was born in the front bedroom of his parents’ Hyde Park home, on January 7, 1925. He attended the Academy of the Holy Names, Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Junior High School and was in one of Plant High School’s first graduating classes in 1942, where he was elected class president, voted “Best All Around,” and lettered in football. Dr. Farrior started college at the University of Florida, where he served as president of his ATO pledge class, but he transferred to the University of Miami to enlist in the Navy through the “V 12” program and help the war effort. Naturally, he was president of his class at the University of Miami. He worked as an operating room technician in the Naval Hospital at Key West in the waning years of World War II. He then attended Duke Medical School, where he was again elected class president and, more importantly, met his bride Betty Bodkinwho was in nursing school.

Dr. Farrior completed his general surgical training at the University of Michigan, his Otolaryngology residency at the University of Iowa, and his plastic surgery fellowship at the Strath Clinic in Detroit, Michigan. After completing his training, he again served his country during the Korean War. Dr. Farrior returned to Tampa and joined his brother,Brown Farrior, M.D., in practice. At the time, they had one of only two non-university affiliatedOtolaryngology training programs in the country, at Tampa General Hospital.

This was one of the foundational residencies for the University of South Florida Medical School. Dr. Farrior practiced facial plastic surgery in Tampa until he was 77 years old. He always maintained his passion for teaching during his practice. In the continuing theme of his life, he was elected president of both the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Farrior is survived by his children Patricia VanBueren of Tampa, Florida, her children Geoffrey (wife Sarah) and Stephen VanBueren (wife Kristen); James Farrior (wife Anne) of Homosassa, Florida, and their children Madison and Searcy; Edward Farrior (wife Amy) of Tampa, Florida, and their children Evan (wife Alexandra), Emily (husband Jesse Tate), Elizabeth “Bess” and Elizabeth “Bettina” Farrior. Dr. Farrior was also blessed with seven great grandchildren.

Dr. Farrior loved his family, the outdoors, his profession, and his Lord. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army or Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, in lieu of flowers. His parting thought to us all was to “do justice, show kindness and walk humbly.” He strived to achieve these things. Richard Farrior January 7, 1925 – October 13, 2024