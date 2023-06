53 tarpon released, 23 boats … lots of fun

June 16, 2023

The anglers who fished the “Ladies Night Out: Howl at the Moon” tournament on Saturday, June 10 barely had any time to howl, as 53 tarpon kept almost all 23 boats busy for three hours. The first fish was released by Capt. Wayne Joiner’s team aboard “Hey, Moma!” and the last fish was released by Capt. Jessie Craddock’s team on “Outcast” at 10:03 p.m.